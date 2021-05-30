State government extends lockdown till June 7

Chandigarh: Another state in the country had extended the lockdown imposed in the state. Haryana state government has extended the lockdown for one more week on Sunday. The lockdown has been extended till June 7.

.“We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers must follow odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This is the fourth extension of the lockdown in Haryana. State government imposed the lockdown on May 3. It had been extended on May 9, 16 and 23 respectively. Several states in the county had earlier extended the lockdown imposed.