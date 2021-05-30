DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government issues ‘ unlock guidelines’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh state government has announced ‘unlock guidelines’. The state government has earlier announced that it will implement unlock of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state in a phased manner. The unlock process will begin  from June 1.

There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the Covid-19 positivity rate above five per cent and below 5 per cent. But the  weekend curfew from 10 PM on Saturdays to 6 AM on Mondays will continue in the state.

As per the new set of guidelines issued, all school, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.– The number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20). Only 10 people will be allowed in  funeral procession.

