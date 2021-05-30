TN Covid-19 Updates: Recoveries outnumber new cases for the second day

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 30,016 fresh cases and 486 covid related deaths, the highest since the pandemic began. The state has been witnessing fewer daily cases, but a rise in Covid-related fatalities for the last couple of days. The new cases took the overall caseload to 20,39,716 and the toll reached 23,261.

As many as 31,759 people have recovered from the disease, pushing the total recoveries so far to 17,06,298. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stood at 3,10,157.

Chennai records 2,705 cases on Saturday. The city has been witnessing a steady decline in the new infections, but leads in the number of fatalities, with 6,914 deaths so far. Chennai reported a total of 4,99,298 infections since the pandemic broke out.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,74,349 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,73,38,092 to date.