A resident in the national capital turned his car into an ambulance for Covid emergency services. See the video…

New Delhi: So as to help Covid patients amid the second wave of the pandemic, a Delhi resident has turned his car into what he calls an ’emergency response vehicle’.

An IT company employee in Noida, named Himanshu Nagia, has equipped his car with all the necessary equipment like oxygen cylinders, medicines, oximeter, food, water, and oxygen cans.

Speaking to the media, Nagia said, “It has been one month now since I started this service. I am trying to help people in need by providing a variety of help and support. I have converted my car into an ambulance. I have provided transport to around 23 Covid positive patients to different hospitals free of cost.”

He said he started the service in April when he was to help a neighbour who was in need of oxygen and no oxygen cylinders were available anywhere. But finally, they managed to get one from a Gurudwara in Rajouri Garden.

Nagia described the motivation behind the move, “When I was going all the way from East Delhi to Rajouri Garden, I saw I am not the only one who is struggling for oxygen. Like me, there were hundreds of people who were going with cylinders in their cars, autos and cycles as well in search of oxygen. The idea popped up in my mind as I thought since I am working from home these days I have some time to devote to helping people.”

As of now, the Covid cases has decreased and the demand for oxygen cylinders are lesser, “I am serving policemen and families with free clean drinking water and food as well. I have even provided costly medicines to multiple families free of cost. I have spent almost a month mostly in my car, away from my family and kids just to serve people who are facing issues,” he said.