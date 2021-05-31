Bobby Deol wishes wife Tanya on their 25th anniversary with a heartfelt note

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 30. On this beautiful occasion, Bobby took to his social media handle to share a few throwback pictures of himself with Tanya and wished his wife a happy anniversary. The collection also features some wedding pictures of the couple.

On Instagram, sharing the pictures, Bobby wrote, “My heart, my soul. You mean the world to me. Love you forever and ever. Happy 25th anniversary.”

Fans and colleagues pour their love into the comment section. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who worked with Bobby Deol in Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram dropped a few red heart emojis and wrote “Shubhkamnayein” (Best wishes) in the comment section. Singer Arjun Kanungo also wished Bobby and Tanya on the occasion. Arjun wrote, “Happy anniversary.”