Covid-19 Update: 1763 new coronavirus reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1763 new coronavirus cases along with 1740 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 570,836 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE . In this 550,525 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1680. At present there are 18,631 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 189,946 additional Covid-19 tests in the country. Till now over 50.1 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has informed tha tobacco smokers are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract Covid-19. The ministry issued the appeal on World No Tobacco Day 2021, observed on May 31, and urged smokers to quit the habit — whether traditional or electronic.