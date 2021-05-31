Covid-19 Updates: State capital reports 1,066 new cases, 22 fatalities

Mumbai: On Sunday, the State capital Mumbai reported 1,066 new Covid-19 cases and 22 fatalities pushing the city’s total caseload to 7,05,575 and toll reached 14,855.

The city saw more recoveries than fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With the addition of 1,327 discharges, the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the city is now pitched at 6,61,226.

At present, 27,322 active cases stood in Mumbai.

The civic body noted that the city now has a recovery rate of 94 percent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 23 to May 29 was only 0.16 percent.

At least 24,548 tests were conducted in the city in the day. The doubling rate of Mumbai is now 414 days.