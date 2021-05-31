Delhi: Sputnik V vaccine will be available after June 20

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ will soon be available in Delhi.The makers of the vaccine has assured to send a consignment to the national capital after June 20.

The challenges faced by the government in the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, the chief minister apprised about certain problems in the online portal, which will be fixed soon.

The government will also begin working on feedback provided by public.He also appealed to the Centre to work with states to unitedly fight against Covid-19.The Delhi Chief Minister today inaugurated a free vaccination facility for journalists and their family members.This facility is started to vaccinate journalists and their family members for both above 45 years and 18-44 years age categories.

Negi also specified that Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine will be provided at the facility and a second dose will be given after three months.The government have been assured that after June 20 will get some doses by the makers. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi.

Russia’s Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

Sputnik V has been imported to India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.