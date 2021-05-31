Hailey Bieber shares pictures with Friends cast, says ‘not over this, never will be’

The Friends: Reunion aired recently across the world and it turned out to be one of the biggest celebratory moments for the sitcom’s fans across the world. Accompanying Bieber on the sets of the reunion special, his wife Hailey Baldwin recently on Instagram stories shared a few pictures from their BTS moments with the lead cast on iconic sit-com special reunion.

Hailey Bieber shared the pictures with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc and wrote, “Not over this. Never will be.”

In yet another picture, along with a picture of herself snuggled on the iconic couch of the show with Bieber, Hailey wrote, “We’ll be there for you.”

Justin Bieber wore David Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller’s famously Halloween costume ‘spudnik’ potato, and walked the ramp in the special episode. The singer’s appearance visibly delighted David Schwimmer.

Among other celebrity guests, Lady Gaga came dressed as a version of Phoebe Buffay and crooned Smelly Cat along with Lisa Kudrow.