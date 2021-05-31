Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State logs 20,378 new cases, 382 deaths

According to the Health Department, on Sunday, Karnataka reported 20,378 fresh Covid-19 cases and 382 deaths taking the infections to 25,87,827 and fatalities to 28,679. The positivity rate for the day was 14.68 percent and the Case Fatality Rate was 1.87 percent, the department said.

With the recovery of 28,053 people, the total discharges stood at 22,17,117. The state has 3,42,010 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become an epicenter of infections during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 reported 4,734 infections and 213 fatalities.

There were 1,38,809 tests done on Sunday including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far 2.96 crore tests were done cumulatively.

As of Sunday, 1.34 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising a first and second dose of vaccine.