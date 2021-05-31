Security forces detects IED in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces had detected an improvised explosive device (IED) from an orchard in Panzgam village in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED.

“Bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED. The area has been cordoned off to avert any tragedy”, police said.