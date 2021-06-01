Carolina Marin is out of Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury

The 27-year-old from Spain felt discomfort in her knee during training and tests revealed that it’s an ACL injury.Defending champion Carolina Marin on Tuesday pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee that will require surgery to heal.

Carolina Marin is a Spanish professional badminton player. She is the reigning Olympic Champion, three-time World Champion, five-time European Champion, and the former World’s No. 1 in BWF rankings for the women’s singles discipline, holding the World No. 1 title for 66 weeks.

Marín won first title of the year, the Thailand Open Super 1000 event, by beating World no.1 Tai Tzu-ying in two comfortable games. She didn’t lose any game in the whole tournament continuing her scintillating form, she won the second edition of Thailand Open, the Toyota Thailand Open, also a super 1000 event by beating Tai Tzu-ying yet again.

After the examination during the weekend and the medical consultation, she confirmed that she has torn the ACL and both meniscus on her left knee. She will undergo surgery this week and start her recovery.

This is another blow that she has to deal with, but she will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but they are excited and knew that she would be in the best shape for the Olympics.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23. Marin, a three-time World Champion, was a title favorite as she had been in red-hot form this year, winning four of the five finals that she played.

Marin had earlier suffered an ACL injury on her right knee in January 2019, which kept her out of the courts until September of that year. Marin had defeated India’s P V Sindhu in the finals to claim the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.