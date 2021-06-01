Commodity Market: Gold prices rise for second day in a row

Mumbai: The price of gold has edged higher in the commodity market for the second day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures surged by 0.24% to Rs.49,469 per 10 gram. Silver futures also mounted by 1% to Rs.72575 per kilogram. On Monday, the gold prices had risen by 0.45% and silver by 0.42%.

In the international market, the price of spot gold has edged higher and reached near a five month high of US dollar 1914.26 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.6% to US dollar 28.22 per ounce while platinum climbed 0.5% to US dollar 1,192.22.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged by Rs.160 and reached at Rs. 36,880 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4610, higher by Rs.20. On Monday, gold was priced at Rs. 36,720.