Country to resume international flights with select countries

Moscow: A European country has decided to resume international flight services to select countries. Russia has announced the new decision.

Russia had announced that it will resume flight services to London. The flight services from Moscow to London will resume from June 2. Three flights per week will be operated from Moscow to London.

Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, and Croatia. The flight services to these countries will resume from June 10. But the suspension on flights to Turkey and Tanzania will continue till June 21.

Russia had suspended the flights to London last December. Despite the direct flight ban, U.K. citizens have since late April been able to enter Russia via one of the 29 countries with which Russia has resumed regular air connections.