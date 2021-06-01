Covid-19 updates: National capital records the positivity rate below 1 per cent, since March 19

New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi recorded 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in two and a half months, and 86 more deaths, and the positivity rate fell below one per cent, the first time since March 19.

The daily death rate in the city remained below 100, for the second day. On April 12, daily dyings were reported as 72. According to a health department bulletin, Delhi, on Sunday, had registered 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent.

As per the bulletin, the positivity rate is now 0.99 per cent, and on March 19, the rate was 0.90 per cent. Along with the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital’s score of cases stands at 14,26,240 and the death toll at 24,237.

From the start of the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, Delhi started observing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19.

On May 3, it had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths. Nonetheless, the number of cases and deaths have shown a decreasing trend over the last several days.

On Monday, the number of fresh cases registered is the lowest since March 18, as 607 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The bulletin said, the death rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 per cent. Now, in the National capital, there are 11,040 active cases. The bulletin added that as many as 4,784 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals and Covid care centres, and 5,374 are in home isolation.

According to the bulletin, 1,622 more patients recovered from COVID-19 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 13.89 lakh.

Almost 9,758 people were vaccinated in Delhi in a day. A total of, 53.53 lakh people have been vaccinated, including over 12 lakh who have received both doses of the vaccine, the bulletin reported.