Covid updates: India recorded 1.2 lakh new coronaviruses cases, 2,795 deaths

The number of Covid figures in the country continues to decline on a daily basis. According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health this morning, 1,27,510 new cases of Covid have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,81,75,044. At one point, more than three lakh Covid cases were reported on consecutive days.

While the daily Covid figures are reassuring, the setback is the uncontrollable death toll. In the last 24 hours, 2,795 people have lost their lives. This is a relief compared to the last few days. This brings the total death toll in the country to 3,31,895. The death toll is likely to rise as many of those being treated are in poor health.

In the last 24 hours, 2,55,287 people in the country have been cured. This brings the total number of Covid liberators to 2,59,47,629. There are 18,95,520 active cases in various states. According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health, 21,60,46,638 people in the country have been vaccinated against Covid so far.