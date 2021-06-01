Covid vaccine: Russia has sent 30 lakh Sputnik V vaccine to India

Hyderabad: The third batch of Russian-made Covid vaccine Sputnik V has arrived in India. 30 lakh doses of vaccine have reached Hyderabad. It is for the first time such a huge amount of Covid vaccine reaches the country. About 56.6 tonnes of load arrived in Hyderabad, according to a media report.

The vaccine was delivered on a special chartered flight. The vaccine arrived at the Hyderabad airport at 3.43 am today. The storage of the Sputnik V vaccine is done in a special way. GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo said in a statement that the vaccine was kept at 20 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is currently a hub for vaccine imports to the country.

The Hyderabad airport authorities said that all the necessary facilities have been set up to facilitate the import and export of vaccines. Sputnik V is the third Covid vaccine to be licensed in India, after Covishield of the Serum Institute and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.

Russia’s Sputnik V is the world’s first government-approved Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was approved by the Russian government before the completion of the third phase of clinical trials. However, a detailed clinical trial later found that the vaccine was 97 percent effective.