Cricketer Nicholas Pooran gets married to Alyssa Miguel, shares pic

Punjab Kings and West Indies’ fearless frontline batsman Nicholas Pooran tied the knot on Tuesday with his fiancee, Alyssa Miguel. He made the announcement about his marriage via his official Twitter handle. The couple got engaged back in November 2020. Sharing a snap from their special day, Pooran called Miguel the greatest blessing of his life.

Today on Twitter, Nicholas shared the picture and penned, “Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life. Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran.”

Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life.

Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran ?? pic.twitter.com/dDzSX8zdSA — NickyP (@nicholas_47) June 1, 2021

The Punjab Kings franchise was one among many others who congratulated the couple on the occasion.

PBKS wished the couple on Twitter and wrote, “Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful partnership. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness @nicholas_47.”

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful partnership. ? Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ?? @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/kGpu952vnD — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 1, 2021

Nicholas Pooran played 7 matches for PBKS at the IPL 2021. Pooran scored only 28 runs averaging just above 4. In his IPL career, the WI batsman played 28 matches scoring 549 runs at an average of 24.95 with a top score of 77 which includes two fifties.