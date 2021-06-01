Drug for Covid-19 patients: DRDO issues directions for 2-DG usage

On Tuesday, DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) said its anti-Covid drug, 2-DG or 2-deoxy-D-glucose, can be given to patients under the care and prescription of doctors as it issued directions for its use. “Ideally, 2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe COVID patients for a maximum duration of up to 10 days.”

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac hassle, acute breathing misery syndrome, excessive hepatic and renal impairment have no longer been studied with 2-DG drug, and hence warning ought to be exercised, DRDO stated. It introduced that 2-DG must not accept pregnant and lactating girls and patients below 18 years.

DRDO tweeted as “Patients and attendants are advised to request the hospital to contact Dr Reddy’s lab Hyderabad for medicine supply via email: [email protected],”

The 2DG remedy can be given to covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of medical doctors. Guidelines for utilization of this drug for covid-19 patients as consistent with DGCI’s approval are connected here for reference.

The oral drug 2-DG, advanced in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s laboratories (DRL), become approved with the aid of the medication controller preferred of India (DCGI) on May 8 as an accessory remedy-one which supplements everyday treatment-for covid-19. On May 18, defense minister Rajnath Singh released DRDO’s 2-dg, calling it ‘a new ray of hope in those hard instances’ while specialists were known for more clinical statistics.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet and has to be dissolved in water. The drug works by accumulating in virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. According to the Union home minister, the Covid-19 drug reportedly reduces a patient’s average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by up to 40 per cent.

2-DG has been used as a likely cancer therapy for many years as studies have proven that it hampers cell boom by blocking cell glucose supply, leading to its use as a tumor therapeutics. The speculation in its use in treating covid-19 is that it could impair replication of sars-cov-2 via a comparable mechanism of motion. It has still not been accepted for everyday cancer remedy.