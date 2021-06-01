Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi, this morning due to post-Covid-19 complications.

According to the source, the minister is admitted under Dr. Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the AIIMS.

Details about his symptoms remain unclear.

The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21. He had tweeted then, “This is to inform you all that I have tested Covid positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested.” The union education minister had resumed work after his recovery from the disease.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had scheduled to announce the final decision on CBSE class 12 board exam dates and format today, June 1. However, it is expected that the announcement of the final decision will be delayed and it will be announced later. It is also expected that an update on the exams will be shared by someone else today.