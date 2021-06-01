‘Ego prevailed over public service’: Governor hit out at Chief Minister

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping the review meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the damages caused by Cyclone Yass. Governor revealed that Mamata Banerjee had called him before the meeting and informed him that she won’t attend it if Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is present in it.

“Constrained by false narrative to put record straight: On May 27 at 2316 hrs CM @MamataOfficial messaged ‘may I talk? urgent’,” Dhankhar tweeted. “Thereafter on phone indicated boycott by her & officials of PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas if LOP @SuvenduWB attends it. Ego prevailed over Public service,” he said in another tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had cut short her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had also arrived almost 30 minutes late for the meeting held on May 28, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata has quit the meeting as BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari was also present in the meeting. Suvendhu Adhikari was a former leader of Trinamool Congress(TMC) and a minister in Mamata’s cabinet. He had quit TMC and joined BJP ahead of assembly polls. Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram seat in the assembly polls held in May this year.