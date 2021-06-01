First case of H10N3 bird flu in humans reported in China

China: In a statement on its website, the NHC (China’s national health commission) has confirmed the case of human infection with the H10N3 strain. The first few cases of Bird flu is reported in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu.

The first case of human infection from a particular bird flu strain has been detected in The case, detected in a male aged 41 and living in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern part of the province, was transmitted from poultry. Though the risk of rapid spread in bird flu is unlikely, NHC has issued warnings to the people.

There hasn’t been any case of human infection of H10N3 bird flu reported in the world before. Local authorities have traced the patient’s contacts and have kept them under medical observation.