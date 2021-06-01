Hilarious Blunder: Argentina TV reporter announced, ‘Playwright William Shakespeare died’

In Argentina, a TV reporter made a hilarious blunder by announcing the death of “important writer” William Shakespeare, which she mistook an 81-year-old man with the same name as that of the playwright in an evening report.

It was reported by Noelia Novillo that William Shakespeare, “one of the most important writers in the English language”, died recently. The news she meant to report was the death of William (Bill) Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Coventry in the UK who died five months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve got the news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man. We’re talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We’ll let you know how and why it happened,” Novillo said on live TV.

Even after the footage of the Warwickshire man appeared on the screen, she failed to realize her mistake and went on to say, “As we all know, he’s one of the most important writers in the English language – for me the master. Here he is. He was the first man to get the coronavirus vaccine. He died in England at the age of 81.”

In December last year, Bill Shakespeare was the second person to get the Pfizer vaccine, and he died of a stroke on May 20, which was unrelated to his vaccine jab.

The English playwright William Shakespeare died in 1616.

The video report has gone viral on social media.