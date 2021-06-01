I’m always here for you: Justin Bieber extends Birthday wishes for his sister in a special post

Justin Bieber’s little sister Jazmyn Bieber celebrated her 13th birthday on May 31. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared some adorable throwback pictures with Jazmyn and penned a heartfelt note for her.

On Monday, wishing Jazmyn on her 13th birthday, along with the pictures of both napping and cuddling together, Bieber wrote, “@jazmynbieber I love you so much! I feel so lucky to have you as a sister! I’m so proud of You! I’m always here for you. forever! Happy birthday!”

Once after the post being shared Bieber’s fans and followers went gaga over the adorable post.

One of the users wrote, “They grew up so fast”, while another added, “Awww I miss Jazzy as a baby, attending your concerts and all”. Another one commented, “I feel so old lol happy bday little Jazmyn! I bet you’re not so little anymore. Love you both”.

Justin Bieber recently appeared during the most awaited reunion episode of Friends. The singer walked the ramp wearing one of the Friends’ iconic outfits. Justin Bieber was spotted in Ross Geller’s Halloween costume, the Sputnik.