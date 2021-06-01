Kerala Covid updates: 19,670 new coronavirus cases reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 19,760 people in the state. Today, it has been confirmed that 194 deaths in the last few days are due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 9009.

The worst affected districts are Malappuram 2874, Thiruvananthapuram 2345, Palakkad 2178, Kollam 2149, Ernakulam 2081, Thrissur 1598, Alappuzha 1557, Kozhikode 1345, Kottayam 891, Kannur 866, Pathanamthitta 694, Idukki 462, Kasaragod 439, and Wayanad 281.

Today, 104 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 18,393 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1189 is not clear. Malappuram 2800, Thiruvananthapuram 2246, Palakkad 1282, Kollam 2145, Ernakulam 2017, Thrissur 1586, Alappuzha 1548, Kozhikode 1331, Kottayam 849, Kannur 785, Pathanamthitta 677, Idukki 448, Kasaragod 426, and Wayanad 253 were affected by the disease.

A total of 24,117 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2023, Kollam 432, Pathanamthitta 982, Alappuzha 2014, Kottayam 1310, Idukki 741, Ernakulam 2424, Thrissur 2157, Palakkad 2979, Malappuram 4170, Kozhikode 2375, Wayanad 228, Kannur 1502 and Kasaragod 780 were cured. With this, 2,02,426 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 23,34,502 have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 7,64,008 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 7,26,515 are under home / institutional quarantine and 37,493 in hospitals. A total of 2,684 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Today there are 2 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 885 hotspots.

The disease affected 74 health workers. Health workers in Kannur 15, Ernakulam 13, Kozhikode 8, Palakkad 7, Pathanamthitta 6, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur 5 each, Kollam, Wayanad 4 each, Alappuzha, Idukki 3 each and Malappuram 1 were affected.

No one from the UK, South Africa, or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 126 people from the UK (116), South Africa (9), and Brazil (1). Of these, 125 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 1,30,594 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 15.13. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,99,26,522 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.