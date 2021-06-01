Low-intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake was felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has announced this. The earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 3.47 pm on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 88 east of Katra. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. No reports of causality or any damage to property have surfaced.

Earlier on Monday, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Rohini area in New Delhi. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam’s Tezpur on Monday evening. The earthquake occurred at 09:50:50 IST at a depth of 24 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located 44 kilometers west of Tezpur.