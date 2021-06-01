Maharastra: Video of a mother thrashing 7-month-old-baby went viral, cops rescued the baby

Nagpur: A mother brutally beat her seven-month-old baby. The incident took place in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Police have registered a case against the parents of the boy who was rescued after a video of the boy being abused was circulated on social media.

According to a media report, the incident took place on May 24. The video of the mother brutally abusing the child has been circulating on social media. The video shows the mother beating the infant following an argument with her mother-in-law. The footage was filmed and released by a relative who was at home at the time of the incident. The video soon went viral on social media.

Police intervened and rescued the boy after the video was discussed. Police said they have started legal action against the mother. Senior Inspector Narendra Hivare said the child was currently safe.

According to the police, the boy’s father is an artist. He worked in an orchestra. But he lost his job due to the Covid crisis and is making a living by doing other jobs.