Motorola may soon launch a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus

Motorola made a come back in the market in 2013 with their Moto G series. They have been accepted and loved by the tech enthusiasts. After the merger with Lenovo, the company made sure that the quality of the products didn’t go down. Motorola continues to impress its receptors. The moto g stylus (2021), which was launched in January this year, is one of the excellent android phones in Motorola’s current moto g lineup. A brand new leak indicates Motorola is gearing up to launch a new version of the moto g stylus with 5g connectivity and a barely tweaked design.

Motorola made a come back in the market in 2013 with their Moto G series. They have been accepted and loved by the tech enthusiasts. After the merger with Lenovo, the company made sure that the quality of the products didn’t go down. Motorola continues to impress its receptors. The Moto g stylus (2021), which was launched in January this year, is one of the excellent android phones in Motorola’s current Moto g lineup. A brand new leak indicates Motorola is gearing up to launch a new version of the Moto g stylus with 5g connectivity and a barely tweaked design.

Motorola already sells budget 5g phones inside the U.S.: One 5g and one 5g ace. It’s possible that the upcoming Moto g stylus 5g could be placed beneath the 2 ‘One series’ phones because the company’s maximum less expensive 5g presenting. It’s expected that the upcoming Moto g stylus 5g may be bought handiest inside the U.S.

Unfortunately, the leak does not reveal a great deal about the specs of the device. For now, all we realize is that the phone will include up to 256gb of integrated garage. Since the 4g version of the Moto g stylus (2021) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 678 processor, the 5g model my character the identical snapdragon 750g chipset because of the enterprise’s ‘One’ collection of 5g telephones.