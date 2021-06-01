Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Japanese star Naomi Osaka announced her decision to withdraw from French Open Tennis Tournament late on Monday. The decision came a day after she was fined $15,000 by French Open for refusing to attend the mandatory press conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros 2021.

World No. 2 Osaka had won her first match against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday. Earlier the week she had announced her decision not to attend Press conferences citing that the interaction affects her mental health.

Following this, Roland Garros asked her to reconsider her position and tried to speak with her about her health and offer support. Later the 23-year-old player was fined $15,000 for not honouring her media obligations.

In their statement, the Grand slam organizers said, “ Naomi Osaka today chose not to honour her contractual media obligations. The Roland-Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct.”

Osaka took to social media about her withdrawal from French Open. In her Tweet, Osaka said, “I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”

Many people including Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova took to social media with their support.

It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2021