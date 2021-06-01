Simply meant to be: Saba Ali Khan shares a retro pic of her parents

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a retro throwback picture of her parents, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and called them the ‘best parents ever’.

On Sunday, she posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Two Great people… Who were simply meant to be The BEST parents.” In the picture, Sharmila is seen smiling for the camera while Mansoor has a more serious expression on his face.

Fans were so delighted to see the couple’s unseen, vintage picture. One wrote, “What a priceless pix… Thank you for sharing. Two great people with great lineage.” “Lovely pic! The original power couple! Both trendsetters in their respective places of work!,” wrote another. A fan also complimented Tiger Pataudi’s 70s-style pants. “Love his pants! Epic!!,”

Sharmila and Mansoor got married in 1968 and had three children together — son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba. While Saif and Soha are actors, Saba is a jewellery designer and custodian of the family properties in Bhopal.