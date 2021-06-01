Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices have ended marginally lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 3 points lower at 51,935. NSE Nifty slipped 8 points to settle at 15,575. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,830 shares closed lower while 1,311 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ITC.

Also Read: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Meanwhile, the European share market hit fresh record highs on Tuesday. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.9% on Tuesday. The blue-chip index in England surged 1.1%. The German DAX jumped 1.3% to a new record high.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite mounted 0.26%, and Australia’s ASX200 fell 0.3%.