‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ lead actor gets bail in a case filed by his wife

Television actor Karan Mehra, who played Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested by the Mumbai Police and later granted bail on Tuesday morning. The actor’s wife, Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against him following a fight.

On Monday night, Nisha even shared a picture with their son from the airport on Instagram. However, it is not known if the picture is recent or a throwback. She captioned the post with – “Watching the world through ur eyes has been quite a sight my Littloo @kavishmehra A promise to explore the world together with a smile on our faces that would warm sad hearts.”

Nisha’s last post with Karan was on April 21. Rumors of a rift between the two had been circling for more than a month. However, he had refuted them in an interview with Aajtak last month. “I have no clue what led to these rumors all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumors started spreading,” he said.

Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012. On their anniversary last year, Karan wrote, “Happy 8th Anniversary @missnisharawal Gosh I can’t believe it it’s only been that long as it seems like a lifetime spent already So much more to endure I tell you people…Jokes apart thank you for being my Life Partner and my Soulmate and these 14 years of togetherness Love you.”

Karan Mehra’s friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, said he never realized there was a problem between the couple. “He was head over heels in love with his wife. They both are very close to me. We have traveled together, too. That was long back. We have spoken on Instagram. I never thought that there is a problem. But no one can say if there is a problem between husband and wife.”

DCP Harish Goswami opened up about the case and shared details. His byte can be roughly translated to: “Ek mahila complainant police station main aai thi complaint karne apne pati ke khilaf, Goregaon police station mein. Unke pati ke khilaf case registered kiya gaya hain. Unke background ke baare main abhi hum pata kar rahe hain. Unke sath maar peet hui hain…”

Meanwhile, after getting bail, Karan made some big claims about Nisha. He stated that things have been “a bit strange” between them for a long time and they were now trying to fix things. The actor has also alleged that Nisha and her brother Rohit Sethiya asked him for an alimony amount which was too high when they were trying to sort out their differences.