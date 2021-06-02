+2 examinations are cancelled by states

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh state government has canceled the Class 12 examination. This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

“The class 12 board exams (organized by the MP Board of Secondary Education) for the year 2020-21 will not be held this year. The life of students is precious for us. We can take care of their career later”, tweeted Shivaraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education, MPBSE had postponed its examination for Class 12 which was scheduled to begin in June. On June 1, CBSE and CICSE canceled their class 12 board examinations.

Haryana and Gujarat have also decided to cancel the Class 12 examinations. The Haryana Board of Secondary Education and Gujarat Board of Secondary Education has announced the decision on Wednesday.