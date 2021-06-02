‘All the praise reserved for development happening outside India?’: Union Minister hits back at Congress

New Delhi: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at the Congress for criticizing the union government over its Central Vista redevelopment project. The union minister accused that Congress leaders praise the development that is happening outside the country only.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared a statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid praising China and expressing his interest to live in Beijing. Former External Affairs Minister, Salman Khurshid during his visit to China in 2013 has praised China and also said that he would love to live in China.

Such is their love for development.

But only when it happens in other countries. When India takes up development & redevelopment projects they make all efforts to criticise, stall & run it down.

Bizarre, isn’t it? — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 1, 2021

Hardeep Singh Puri also shared a statement made by Congress MP and former HRD Minister Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor in 2018 had praised the Malaysian Parliament building. “Each MP has their own nameplate, plush leather swivel chair, laptop, and mike. We in Lok Sabha sit crammed on benches with no leg room to stand, let alone swivel”, said Tharoor in 2018.

3 years later we are doing precisely what he desired. He must now put some sense into his party bosses & tell them how important it is for us to have a new building with spacious seating & ample office spaces.

Or is all the praise reserved for development happening outside India? — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 1, 2021

Opposition parties including Congress had raised severe criticism against the construction of the Central Vista and called it a “criminal wastage. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking to halt the construction of the Central Vista project. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs.1 lakh on the petitioner.