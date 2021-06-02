BJP leader  shot dead

Srinagar: A local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Tral in Pulwama late on Wednesday.

Also Read: +2 examinations are cancelled by states

“Late in the evening today, 3 unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor, Rakesh Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Rakesh Pandita succumbed to his injuries. And his friend’s daughter was seriously injured,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.