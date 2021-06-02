Emirates to resume flights

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced that it will resume passenger flight service to Phuket in Thailand. The passenger flight service to the resort island will begin on July 2.

The airlines will be operating 4 flights to the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The air carrier will use its Boeing 777-300ER for the service. The flight will have a three-class configuration, with First, Business, and Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 3am, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12.30pm the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 12.10am on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 3.05am the same day

Flights to Phuket can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents.