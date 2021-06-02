England’s Bracey, Robinson to make debut in ENG vs NZ 1st Test

England men’s head coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday named a 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord’s on June 2. Multi-format players Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes have been rested after completing a quarantine period following the cancellation of the Indian Premier League earlier this month.

Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes (fractured finger) and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer (right elbow) was not considered for selection. With several players not available through injury or being rested for the New Zealand series, it is an opportunity for them to reward those who have been on the fringes of England squads over the past 12 months.

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson have been called up to the Test squad for the first time. Both are familiar with the England set-up, having toured as reserves during England’s winter Test programs in Sri Lanka and India.

They were part of the extended squads during last summer behind closed doors Test series against West Indies and Pakistan. There is a recall for Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton, who last featured for England in a Test match in September 2019 against Australia at Emirates Old Trafford.

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson deserve their call-ups to the Test squad. They have been consistent performers in the County Championship this season and over the past 18 months, have excelled for the Lions on the field and in the various camps they have been involved in,” said Silverwood.

The environment and culture will be something they are used to, and should they be in a position to make their Test debuts, they will be ready to showcase their skills,” he added.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2. England Test squad will report to its London base on May 28.