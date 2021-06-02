Etihad to resume flights

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways announced that it will resume flights to Morocco and Phuket. The flight to Rabat in Morocco will be resumed from June 23 and to Phuket in Thailand on July 1. The Rabat service will operate twice weekly and Phuket thrice weekly.

Etihad has also announced special fares to these destinations. The special fares from Abu Dhabi to Rabat and Phuket start from Dh 995 return in economy. The sale of the tickets will end on June 4, 2021. Passengers who book between June 5 and 9 will get return fares to Rabat starting from Dh1,995 in economy class. The tickets are valid for travel until November 20, 2021.

Also Read: Emirates to resume flights

Earlier, Emirates Airline had announced that it will resume passenger flight service to Phuket in Thailand. The passenger flight service to the resort island will begin on July 2.