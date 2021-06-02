Increase your Vitamin D level to combat severe COVID-19 ;Get the tips here

The world is presently in the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic, made by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has mutated to let human-to-human spread. Infection can cause fever, dry cough, fatigue, severe pneumonia, respiratory trouble syndrome, and in some cases death. COVID-19 attacks the immune system by producing a systemic inflammatory response, or cytokine discharge indications. If you don’t consume a Vitamin D-rich diet and manage to stay indoors for most of the time, then you are possible to be deficient.

Research of 522 COVID-19 patients in the UAE has discovered a strong connection between Vitamin D insufficiency and critical COVID-19 infection. Since more than 70 percent of the UAE community is perceived to be Vitamin D deficient, the health professionals have asked residents to increase Vitamin D levels. The study was administered by Dr. Habiba Al Safar at the Khalifa University’s Centre for Biotechnology, and Dr. Fatme Al Anouti, associate professor of Clinical Biochemistry at Zayed University. It discovered that 59 percent of examined COVID-19 patients with Vitamin D deficiency experienced more severe COVID-19 symptoms. The patients were all aged 18 years and older. The Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) has hence advised community members to assure that they take effort against COVID-19 scarcity.

The Emirati study’s conclusions are in harmony with international judgments. Experts testified for the protective influence of the sunshine vitamin at the Abu Dhabi Annual International Conference on Vitamin D Deficiency and Human Health held in September 2020. The experts considered that adequate Vitamin D levels help prevent harsh autoimmune responses as the cytokine storm observed in some patients.

“There is good, experimental, laboratory evidence that Vitamin D can have direct antiviral activity. In other words, it can suppress the reproduction or replication of the virus at the site of infection. In addition, the Vitamin also suppresses the cytokine storms the out-of-control inflammatory response that you see in some patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. John White, chair of the Department of Physiology at the McGill University in Canada. Dr. White continued that studies would bestow in a few months, when the outcome of COVID-19 clinical experiments was in, that adequate Vitamin D aids subdue COVID-19 infection rigor. The study carried in Abu Dhabi is a confirmation of Dr. White’s beliefs.

Dr. Al Anouti, one of the study’s associates, has also provided suggestions on how to guarantee Vitamin D sufficiency. “In many Arctic countries like Canada, people are recommended to take supplements during the winter months, when there is no sunlight. Here in the UAE, even with abundant sunlight, people tend to stay indoors all year round, and this prevents them from getting Vitamin D naturally. So it is a good idea to take Vitamin D supplements, especially if you have risk factors for being deficient,” she told.

Vitamin D levels can be monitored through a blood test. The international recommendation is for adults to obtain between 1,000 to 2,000 international units of Vitamin D daily. This should be sufficient to fix deficiencies, and there is a very small possibility of the vitamin being noxious if taken at these levels. Though, the right dosage is best advised by a physician, who will suggest how much to take based on your age, weight, complexion, and sun exposure. For example, if you are older or heavier, you will require a higher dose. If you have tanner skin, the melanin lessens the amount of Vitamin D your skin can integrate with a certain amount of sun exposure related to a person with a brighter complexion, so you will require to take more Vitamin D.

Best food-based sources of Vitamin D; Many food sources like salmon, sardines, tuna, and mackerel have a significant amount of vitamin D. Livers are also a great source, and eggs have Vitamin D too. The best natural source is the sun, the skin can integrate the vitamin when exposed to sunlight.

Milk; a source of Vitamin D?Many brands of milk are artificially supplemented with Vitamin D. And while this can support boost your levels to some extent, it is hard to determine just how efficient supplementation through milk can be. The possibilities are that the levels of the vitamin in milk are feeble, so it should not be the only means to improve.

Your body cannot amalgamate toxic amounts of Vitamin D with sun exposure, so adequate sun exposure is a certain way to receive enough Vitamin D.But it is accurate that the sun’s emission can expose you to the danger of skin cancers. This is why we call for conscious sun exposure: restricted periods of exposure without sunscreen, and the application of sunscreen if you are staying out for long. Vitamin D deficient person requires about 15 minutes of sun exposure at a time a few times in a week. But this has to be modified based on circumstances like your weight, age, complexion, and amount of skin exposed. For example, a person who has a darkened complexion should intend for five to 10 minutes more in the sun. The most suitable time for sun exposure is between 10 am and 3 pm, particularly in the UAE’s winter months.

Wearing sunscreen blocks Vitamin D synthesis by 90 to 100 percent. Make sure not to use sunscreen, but also don’t stay out too long. The good thing is that your body can integrate Vitamin D at times when it doesn’t receive sun exposure. The more skin you expose, the larger the surface for Vitamin D synthesis. So naturally, if you expose more limited skin, you require to improve the amount of time you spend outside, say 20-30 minutes on average. Moreover, if people who wear the hijab have their gardens or can go to the ladies beach, that would be a better way to get some sun.

Read more; Colleague assaulted ; Doctors boycott OPD services

Because of its weak toxicity, the suggested dose for children has been raised from 400 international units a day to 600-800 international units. This can be received from Vitamin D chewable. Also, children’s formula milk is typically enriched with Vitamin D, while doctors in the UAE direct drops for breastfed children because mother’s milk does not contain Vitamin D.Over years of analysis, scientists have declared that Vitamin D is essential for overall well-being. It has shielding effects that act against cancer, heart disease, hypertension, depression, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. People with Vitamin D deficiency are prone to fractures and lapses, cognitive impairment, and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and recurring sclerosis.