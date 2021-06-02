Milind Soman about smoking and addiction

Fitness enthusiast and former supermodel Milind Soman recalled the days when he started smoking and got addicted. A day after ‘World No Tobacco Day’, the actor penned down a note about his smoking habits and called it’s the ‘stupidest thing’ he has ever done. He also revealed that he used to smoke ’20-30 cigarettes a day’ while filming his TV show Captain Vyom.

On Tuesday, Milind shared a creative GIF on Instagram and wrote, “The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world. World Health Organization. Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did – smoke!!”

He added, “I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series I was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. I think I got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky.”

Milind, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, shares pictures of his exercise routines and diets on social media and encourages people to opt for a healthy living lifestyle. On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please!.