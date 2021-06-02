State government announces decision on Class 12 examinations

Lucknow: A state government has announced its decision on Class 12 examinations. The Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to conduct the Class 12 examinations in the second week of July. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also in charge of the Education department in the state, has said that the examination will be held if the Covid-19 situation normalizes by then. The final decision will take only after consulting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state’s health officials.

Earlier, the union government had canceled the CBSE Class 12 examinations. After the CBSE, the other central board, CISCE, also decided to cancel the Class 12 board examinations this year because of the Covid-19 situation. The decision was taken by a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

Taking the interest of the students into consideration the Prime Minister said that he took the decision for cancelling the Class 12 CBSE Exams. He said that COVID-19 has influenced the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing endless worry among students, parents, and teachers, which must be put to an end