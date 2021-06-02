The stocks nosedive for the 2nd day

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices have settled flat in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex slipped down by 85 points to settle at 51,849. NSE Nifty surged by 1 point to close at 15,576.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,141 shares ended higher while 974 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, and SBI Life. The top losers in the market were ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Nestle India.