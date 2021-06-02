UAE announces midday break for outdoor workers

Abu Dhabi: A midday break for outdoor workers was announced in UAE. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in UAE has announced a three-month midday break for outdoor workers on Wednesday.
As per the order issued by the ministry, all workers will get a break from work from 12.30 pm to 3 pm. The order will in force from June 15 to September 15.
Also, daily working hours, for the morning, evening, or both shifts, are not to exceed eight hours. If a worker exceeds such eight hours within 24 hours, the extra time will be deemed overtime, for which the worker is to be paid.
The ministry warned that violators will face a fine of Dh5,000 per worker, and a maximum of Dh50,000 in case several workers are employed during the ban.
