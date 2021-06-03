Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Expat wins 15 million Dirhams

Abu Dhabi: A Sri Lankan expat based in Dubai has won 15 million UAE Dirhams (30 crore Indian rupees) in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle draw. Rasika JDS has won the fortune in the 228 series draw held on Thursday for ticket 213288. He purchased the ticket online on May 29.

Christine Bernada, a Filipino expat based in Al-Ain has won the second prize of 1 million UAE dirham for his ticket 317768. An Indian expat named Muhhammed Fahadh has won 100,000 dirham for his ticket 123205. Another Indian expat named Simi Soy won 80,000 dirham for her ticket 217556.

Last month, a Sri Lankan expat from Dubai had won Dh12 million in the 227 series. He had pocketed the jackpot with his ticket number 054978 bought on April 29.