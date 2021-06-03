Commodity Market: Bullion rates on the high again

Mumbai: The price of gold surged again in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold reached Rs.36,960 per 8 gram, higher by Rs. 80. One gram of gold is priced at Rs.4620, higher by Rs.10.

Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures edged lower today. August gold futures were down by 0.5% to Rs. 49,575 per 10 gram. Silver futures were also down by 0.2% to Rs.72, 828 per kilogram. On Wednesday, gold had mounted 0.32% after hitting a near five-month high of Rs.49,700 at day’s high while silver had jumped 0.6%. Gold prices in India have risen more than Rs.5, 000 per 10 gram over the past two months. But the price still remains about Rs.7, 000 from last year’s august highs of Rs.56,200.

In international markets, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1,907.67 per ounce. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s biggest gold holdings fell to 1,041.75 tonnes. Among other precious metals, the silver price was also flat at US dollar 28.16 per ounce while platinum price gained 0.2% at US dollar $1,192.