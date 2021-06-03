Covid-19 Update: 1364 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection and the fatality rate have remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 96.2% and the fatality rate is at 1.6% in the country.

Meanwhile, 1364 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest numbers of cases were recorded in Makkah with 402, followed by the capital Riyadh with 292, the Eastern Province with 166, Madinah recorded 120, and Asir confirmed 72 cases. Till now 54,217 people have contracted the disease.

1364 people were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 436,884. 15 new deaths due to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7408. At present, there are 9925 active cases under medical treatment and in this 1516 in critical condition.