Dallas rapper dies at 20

Texas: Lil Loaded, the Dallas rapper behind the 2019 viral summer hit “6locc 6a6y,” dies at 20.

According to an official from the Dallas County medical examiner’s office, the rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, died on Monday. However, he said that the cause of his death is not yet known.

Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for Robertson, called his death ‘very tragic’. While the officials have not yet disclosed how he died, Mehryari revealed his death as suicide. He added, “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”

Lil Loaded was known for viral track 6locc 6a6ym, which received over 29 million views on YouTube and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Just days before his death, Lil Loaded posted an Instagram Story that’s become a hot topic of conversation online. The Story appeared to be a letter to God, which read: “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom. Through all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.”

Lil Loaded's last Instagram story is heartbreaking?? RIP pic.twitter.com/YBui5f7c83 — RapTV (@raptvcom) May 31, 2021

Fans of Lil Loaded are flooding Twitter with tributes to the Texas rapper.

RIP Lil Loaded man another king gone to soon a legend ain reach his potential 4eva texas legend “Show love while I’m here don’t wait until I’m dead” – Lil loaded RIP i fashoo did rest easy??? pic.twitter.com/IVEEAeMPwr — Leul #RIPLilLoaded ? (@leul2x) May 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Lil Loaded?? — Pavel on the killstreak, yuh (@potkstkk_) June 1, 2021

Media reports stated that Robertson was arrested last year on a murder charge related to the October shooting of his best friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker. Robertson was indicted for the lesser charge of manslaughter in February. The court records show that he was free on bond, and had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.