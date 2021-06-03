Emirates Airline announces new service

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced a new flight service. The airline will operate a passenger flight service to Miami in the USA. The four-times-a-week service will begin from July 22.

The airline will use its Boeing 777-300ER for the service. It offers eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 seats in Economy Class. Emirates flight EK213 will depart Dubai (DXB) at 03:10hrs, arriving in Miami (MIA) at 11 hrs. The return flight EK214 will depart Miami at 21:10 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 19:35 hrs the next day.

At present, Emirates is operating over 70 weekly flights to 12 cities in the USA including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

On Wednesday, the air carrier had announced the resumption of flight service to the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The service will begin on July 2. The air carrier will use its Boeing 777-300ER for the service. The flight will have a three-class configuration, with First, Business, and Economy Class. Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 3am, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12.30pm the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 12.10am on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 3.05am the same day.