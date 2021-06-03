Emirates Airline introduces double-decker flight in this route

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airline has introduced double-decker flight in Dubai-Bahrain route. The airline has replaced the Boeing 777-300ER with Airbus A 380.

Thus, the air carrier has become the first airline to operate the double-decker on a regularly scheduled basis to Bahrain. The flight will have 507 seats in a three-class configuration, with 417 seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites.

The airline is also offering special fares for Bahrainis to destinations including Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives. Economy passenger fares to Dubai start from BHD108, Istanbul from BHD226 and Maldives from BHD400. The offer is valid for booking from June 3 until June 30 for outbound travel until December 31.