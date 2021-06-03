Global vaccination crosses 200 crores ; Israel on top, 6 countries without shots

Paris: Approximately 200 million doses of Covid 19 vaccines have been distributed in the world so far. According to the reports, the covid vaccination has been estimated to exceed the 200 crore dose. This is six months after the world’s first vaccine. Around 2,109,696,022 doses of the vaccine have been administered in 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Israel currently has the highest population-to-population dose in the world. Six out of ten people in the nation have already been administered two doses of the vaccine. In Canada, 59 percent and in the UK 58.3 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Chile, a Latin American country, has received 56.6 percent of the vaccine, and 51 percent in the United States.

At the same time, it is estimated that sixty percent of the total doses are given in populated countries. So far 70.8 crore dose vaccines have been distributed in China, 29.69 crores in the US, and 22.1 crores in India. Four out of ten people in the European Union have received a single dose of the vaccine. In Europe, Germany tops the poll with 43.6 percent followed by Italy, which is 40 percent. France and Spain received 39.4 percent. But so far less than 10 percent of people in India have received the first dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, it is reported that six countries in the world have not yet commenced the covid 19 vaccination. North Korea, Haiti, Tanzania, Chad, Burundi, and Eritrea are yet to be vaccinated.